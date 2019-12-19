Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State

Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Thursday with US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Baghdad.

During the meeting, Salih said that finding solutions to end the current situation in Iraq is a national decision away from any foreign interference.

They also agreed to foster bilateral relations between the two countries, develop horizons of cooperation and joint coordination on the regional and international arenas to serve mutual interests.



Salih pointed out to importance of international support to Iraq, stressing the necessity of achieving a great victory against terrorism.



For his part, Hale stressed his country's support for the stability and security of Iraq and the fulfillment of the aspirations of Iraqis to live in peace, freedom