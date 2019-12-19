Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 December 2019
Breaking
Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 19 December 2019 06:40 PM

US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq

138c106b-6070-4cd8-83a6-84d4844f1a4a
US military forces have reportedly conducted an operation and arrested a leader of tribal fighters affiliated to the Iraqi pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the country’s western province of Anbar, but refused to give any reasons for the detention.

An unnamed source in the provincial command of the voluntary forces, better known by the Arabic name Hashad al-Sha’abi, said that US troops carried out an airdrop operation early on Thursday in an area of Khan al-Baghdadi city, which lies close to the Ain al-Asad air base, where hundreds of American troops are stationed, and detained Naseer al-Obeidi.

The source added that Obeidi is a prominent figure within the PMU, and that Americans have not provided any information about the reason for the arrest or the charges against him.

Last week, thousands of supporters of the PMU staged a rally in the capital Baghdad to express their resentment over the United States’ interference in Iraq’s internal affairs after the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on several leaders of the voluntary forces.
On Saturday, supporters of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, which is part of the PMU, converged on Firdos Square in the heart of Baghdad, which became world-renowned when Iraqis pulled down the statue of deposed dictator Saddam Hussein there following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and walked on a makeshift US flag during a demonstration against the US sanctions on the group’s leader Qais Khazali.

They also installed gallows at the side of a road, and hung the effigies of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from them.
Related Stories
Read
EMKMTmMWkAElra4

Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State 19 December 2019 07:12 PM

2c9a20e3e188cb88e9b11a9f21315a3a_L

Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra 19 December 2019 12:17 PM

1028855828

Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes 19 December 2019 12:09 PM

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert

UNAMI says Iraq responsible for protecting people, urges end for arrests, killings 18 December 2019 10:26 PM

1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

Comments