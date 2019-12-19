Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia

Ethiopia will receive $140 million in loans from Saudi Arabia for infrastructure and energy projects, the government said on Thursday, in a further sign of support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from the oil-rich Gulf state.

The two loans will go toward the construction of roads, solar plants and water supply, Abiy’s office said on Twitter after the prime minister met a delegation of Saudi Arabia’s state development fund.

In June 2018, shortly after Abiy’s appointment, the United Arab Emirates pledged $3 billion in aid and investments.

Last week the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund pledged a total of $5.9 billion to support Ethiopia’s economic reforms.

