US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress

A majority of members of the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

The House impeached Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote.

The House also voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Trump was facing two articles of impeachment – for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – and both articles were passed in the Democratic-majority House.

The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the White House in US history to be impeached.

Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority and removal from office is unlikely.



