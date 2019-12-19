Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 December 2019
Breaking
Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 19 December 2019 12:03 PM

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress

d77a683f-b0c2-464d-a651-555c8177ff39_16x9_788x442

A majority of members of the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

The House impeached Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote.
The House also voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Trump was facing two articles of impeachment – for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – and both articles were passed in the Democratic-majority House.

The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the White House in US history to be impeached.
Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority and removal from office is unlikely.

Related Stories
Read
hassan-diab-1

Lebanon president Aoun names former minister Diab next PM 19 December 2019 09:07 PM

f09b1477-8781-448f-83a9-1a681feadc51_16x9_788x442

Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia 19 December 2019 03:57 PM

882d2377-68be-4afb-b26e-115429933898_16x9_788x442

Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession 19 December 2019 12:05 PM

Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

Comments