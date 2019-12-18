UNAMI says Iraq responsible for protecting people, urges end for arrests, killings

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has said it is Iraq's responsibility to protect its people and put an end to the abductions and unlawful arrests.

"As the constitutional timeline for the nomination of the Prime Minister-designate expires tomorrow, UNAMI urges political leaders to reach consensus on the nomination of a candidate who meets the expectations and aspirations of the Iraqi people," UNAMI said in a statement.

The statement comes only one day before the timeline for President Barham Salih, to nominate a new premier, expires.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, stressed on the regency of current situation, saying that "at this stage, time is of essence, and the situation calls for decisive action. Iraq cannot afford band-aid solutions or coercive measures."

Hennis-Plasschaert went on saying "it is the ultimate responsibility of the State to protect its people. Abductions, unlawful arrests and heinous killings have no place in a democracy. They must not become ‘the new normal’ in Iraq."

The statement also noted that the Iraqi leaders "must assume this responsibility by responding to the rightful demands for reform without further delay."

People in Iraq have been taking to the streets against the poor public services, unemployment, and corruption since early October.



