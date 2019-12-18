Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV

erdogan

 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said world powers had not yet offered any support for his planned “safe zone” in northern Syria, where he intends to resettle a million Syrian refugees, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday. 


Turkey has said the zone will let refugees camped out in its territory return safely to their own country, and help secure its border with Syria. But Western allies have criticized the Turkish military incursion in October which saw Ankara seize a large part of Syria’s north from Kurdish YPG militia. 

“Not even the countries we regard as the most powerful and respected have come out yet in response to our call on the safe zone and said ‘we’re in’,” Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters in Geneva, where he attended the Global Forum on Refugees on Tuesday. 


More than 600,000 refugees would voluntarily join around 371,000 already in the “peace zone”, he said on Tuesday. 

“If we succeed in this, it will go down in history as an example. They will say, ‘Turkey established this city or cities for refugees’. This is really important for us. Our project is great,” he said. 


Erdogan said Turkey had spent $40 billion hosting some 3.7 million Syrian refugees. He has repeatedly accused the European Union of failing to deliver about half the nearly 6 billion euros ($6.61 billion) it had promised to support the broader refugee work. 


Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies launched its third offensive in northern Syria in October, targeting the U.S.-allied YPG militia, which had spearheaded the fight against ISIS but which Ankara regards as a terrorist group. 


Related Stories
Read
Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

erdogan

Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone' 17 December 2019 03:02 PM

rouhani and abe

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut 17 December 2019 10:38 AM

protest Iran

Amnesty says 304 killed in Iran unrest, thousands arrested including children 16 December 2019 08:37 PM

Comments