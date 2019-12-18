Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products

The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Saleh Abdullah Al-Jubouri, has said Iraq is determined to achieve self-sufficiency in “various dairy products“.
He made the comments during a visit to the Abu Ghraib Dairy Factory, which is operated by the Ministry’s General Company for Food Products.
The plant has recently been expanded, with the addition of new production lines.
