Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery

An Iraqi anti-graft court has handed a six-year prison sentence to a member of the national parliament on bribery charges, the Iraqi Commission of Integrity announced on Tuesday.

Police forces detained lawmaker Mahmoud Abdul-Radha Talal last month for corruption committed in central Baghdad’s Jadriya neighborhood, the commission has said previously. Talal is the former president of Wasit Provincial Council and is a member of the legislature’s Wisdom Movement bloc, led by senior politician and cleric Ammar Al-Hakim.

The commission said in a statement that the court had convicted Talal for “receiving the amount of $150,000 in exchange for ceasing to obstruct the business of a company,” but gave no further details.

Such cases have been widespread in a country plagued by institutional corruption, a major reason for current ongoing anti-government demonstrations. Starting in October, Iraq has been engulfed in nationwide protests, in which over 500 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and thousands of others injured.