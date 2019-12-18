Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Wednesday، 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity

The Kurdistan Region's presidency, regional government, and parliament held a meeting on Tuesday, during which they, among other topics, stressed on further strengthening the internal unity.
The three presidencies hailed the efforts made by the Kurdish president to build unity among the Kurdish political parties and establishing a Kurdish alliance in Baghdad as well.
They also exchanged views on the ongoing peaceful dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, praising the role of the Kurdish delegates in this regard, as the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have already reached an agreement on the budget bill for the year 2020.
During their meeting, officials also reiterated their support to Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) plans for reforms.
Moreover, they discussed the latest security developments in the disputed areas, stressing on the international cooperations to face the threat of terrorism in the region.
