Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level'

Iranian deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said that there is no possibility for talks at any level between Tehran and Washington.



In remarks to a Chinese TV network, Araqchi reiterated that in the present situation, there was no room for talks between the two sides.



Referring to recent speculations that President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Tokyo might pave the way for Tehran-Washington talks, Araqchi insisted that Iran would never negotiate under pressure.



"Talks under pressure means negotiation for surrender. Therefore, Iran is not prepared to talk to Washington, at any level," the state-run Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) cited Araqchi as telling the Chinese TV network.



Washington's decision to drop the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, Araqchi maintained, has led to the conclusion that negotiation with the U.S. would be a "bad and failed experience."



President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, and re-imposed two batches of strict sanctions, hoping to force Tehran to change its behavior, return to the world community, and negotiate a new nuclear agreement.