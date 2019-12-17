A shop owner who provides aid to the protests killed in the capital Baghdad

An official security source said on Tuesday that the owner of a commercial store was killed by unknown gunmen in the capital, Baghdad.



The source told Shafaq News, that unidentified gunmen stabbed the owner of a store who sells shoes and bags with sharp tools in Al-Amiriya area in Baghdad and immediately killed him, then they drag his body to the store's store and flee to an unknown destination.



For his part, a police officer said that the dead man was collecting financial and logistical assistance to the protesters and sending them to Tahrir Square in the center of the capital.