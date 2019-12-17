Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 17 December 2019 03:02 PM

Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone'

erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Tuesday for the resettlement of 1 million Syrian refugees in a “peace zone” in the northern part of their homeland, on a voluntary basis but in “a very short period of time”. 


“We need to find formula to allow refugees... who traveled to Turkey to be resettled in their motherland,” Erdogan, whose country hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees, told the Global Forum on Refugees, being held in Geneva. 


Housing and schools could be set up in the zone, where some 371,000 Syrian refugees have already returned since Turkish military operations to clear the area of “terrorist organizations”, he said, naming Islamic State and the Kurdish YPG and PKK.

Related Stories
Read
Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

rouhani and abe

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut 17 December 2019 10:38 AM

protest Iran

Amnesty says 304 killed in Iran unrest, thousands arrested including children 16 December 2019 08:37 PM

Comments