Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Tuesday، 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Japan on Dec. 20-21 and will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as Japan looks to help ease tensions in the Middle East, the Japanese government’s chief spokesman said on Tuesday. 


“Our country will persistently continue to support diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the United States, Iran and various other related countries aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. 


He said the two leaders will meet on Dec. 20.

