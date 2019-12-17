3 truck drivers killed and a fourth wounded by gunmen in Salah al-Din

This morning, three truck drivers were killed on a road in Salah al-Din Governorate.



A security source told Shafaq News that gunmen opened fire on truck drivers on a road in Baiji in Salah al-Din Governorate, killing 3 of them and wounding the fourth.



He added, "The truck drivers are all residents of Ramadi city in Anbar and from Albou-Fahd tribe."



The dead drivers included each of, "Mahmoud Farhan Hammadi al-Fahdawi, Taha Khalaf al-Fahd al-Fahdawi, Khamis Mahmoud al-Fahdawi, and the wounded Walid Khaled Khalif."



He indicated that the incident was ambiguous, and it was not known whether the motives for the killing were a tribal dispute or an ISIS attack.



