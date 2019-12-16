Protesters close a university and an activist survives an assassination attack

This morning, protesters closed a university in Babil Governorate, preventing students and staff from working.



Shafaq News correspondent said that this morning, protesters closed the university gates, and prevented students and staff from entering.



The correspondent added that the protesters called the university to strike the official working hours in support of the demonstrations in the country.



Meanwhile, a security source said that after midnight, unidentified gunmen with silencer guns shot 15-year-old protester Mohammed Baqer in Dhi Qar without being able to hit him.

