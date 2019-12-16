US strengthens protection of its embassy in Baghdad

A group of US military tankers headed to the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a security source said.



The source said that a military force consisting of 15 tankers carrying Humvees along with US ammunition and weapons, headed late Sunday evening to the Green Zone.



The source added that this force has a permit to enter the fortified area and go to the United States of America Embassy.



The source did not disclose the location from which these military tankers have arrived.



This comes at a time when the fortified Green Zone, which includes the Iraqi parliament building, sensitive government departments and institutions in addition to the embassies and diplomatic missions of countries, have been subjected to continuous missile strikes during the past few period.



On Friday, US Secretary of State ,Mike Pompeo condemned the attack, which targeted a military headquarters in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, at the same time threatening Iran, and its agents, with a "decisive" response if exposed to the Americans or Washington's partners in Iraq.



It is noteworthy that the United States had imposed sanctions on leaders of "Asaib Ahl al-Haq", the security director of the Popular Mobilization Forces and others, accusing them of being behind the attacks on the demonstrators.



Washington also accused Iran and its proxies of targeting an Iraqi military base hosting American forces.



It is noteworthy that the capital, Baghdad, and the predominantly Shiite provinces in the country have witnessed massive demonstrations since early last October against the political parties and forces that run the country.



Nearly 500 protesters and civil activists fell and thousands were injured as a result of these protests, which were accompanied by "excessive" violence, according to what was decided by the caretaker government headed by the resigned Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.



International parties held the Iraqi government and security institutions with the fall this number of victims among the protesters by armed groups linked to the authority, calling for the need to provide the necessary protection for peaceful demonstrations in the country.