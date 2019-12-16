Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 16 December 2019 10:54 AM

US strengthens protection of its embassy in Baghdad

السفارة-الامريكية
A group of US military tankers headed to the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a security source said.

The source said that a military force consisting of 15 tankers carrying Humvees along with US ammunition and weapons, headed late Sunday evening to the Green Zone.

The source added that this force has a permit to enter the fortified area and go to the United States of America Embassy.

The source did not disclose the location from which these military tankers have arrived.

This comes at a time when the fortified Green Zone, which includes the Iraqi parliament building, sensitive government departments and institutions in addition to the embassies and diplomatic missions of countries, have been subjected to continuous missile strikes during the past few period.

On Friday, US Secretary of State ,Mike Pompeo condemned the attack, which targeted a military headquarters in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, at the same time threatening Iran, and its agents, with a "decisive" response if exposed to the Americans or Washington's partners in Iraq.

It is noteworthy that the United States had imposed sanctions on leaders of "Asaib Ahl al-Haq", the security director of the Popular Mobilization Forces and others, accusing them of being behind the attacks on the demonstrators.

Washington also accused Iran and its proxies of targeting an Iraqi military base hosting American forces.

It is noteworthy that the capital, Baghdad, and the predominantly Shiite provinces in the country have witnessed massive demonstrations since early last October against the political parties and forces that run the country.

Nearly 500 protesters and civil activists fell and thousands were injured as a result of these protests, which were accompanied by "excessive" violence, according to what was decided by the caretaker government headed by the resigned Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

International parties held the Iraqi government and security institutions with the fall this number of victims among the protesters by armed groups linked to the authority, calling for the need to provide the necessary protection for peaceful demonstrations in the country.
Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments