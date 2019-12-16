Mass Grave Found in Anbar

A mass grave, containing hundreds of bodies, has been found in the Iraqi province of Anbar.



According to Iraqi reports, the grave was discovered in the village of Fayaz in Fallujah.



It was found reportedly while working on an agricultural field.



A total of 643 bodies were found in the grave. They were apparently members of Mihamidain Tribe killed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadists in 2016.



The Islamic State attacked Iraq and took over a vast area in the country. They soon began brutalities against the security forces and civilians.