Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad

A well-known journalist was assassinated by unknown armed men in capital Baghdad on Sunday.
Haqi Ismail Azawi, who was also known as a civil activist, was reportedly killed in the area of Shaabi in north of Baghdad, Iraqi media reports said.
A medical source said in a statement that his body was received by the forensic department for investigations.
Awazi was an active and well-known journalist covering news about the ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq.
Iraq has been rocked by mass demonstrations since early October. Several activists and journalists have been assassinated since the beginning of the protests.
