Sunday، 15 December 2019 11:07 PM

Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs: Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a security deal. 


“We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said on A Haber TV. “We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya.” 


Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, “is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure,” Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.

