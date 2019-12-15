Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
Sunday، 15 December 2019 07:09 PM

Baghdad International Airport announces the suspension of flights

Baghdad International Airport administration announced on Sunday, that air navigation has stopped today.

"Due to the bad weather and lack of visibility due to thick fog, air traffic stopped for Sunday from the early morning hours, when the visibility range reaches zero, and the airspace will be opened as soon as the ranges of visibility are consistent with what was approved by international organizations is reached ," the airport administration said in a statement received by Shafaq News.

The statement called on "travelers to understand the matter in order to preserve their lives and properties, and will be announced later as soon as the airspace opens and air traffic returns to normal."
