Baghdad International Airport announces the suspension of flights

Baghdad International Airport administration announced on Sunday, that air navigation has stopped today.



"Due to the bad weather and lack of visibility due to thick fog, air traffic stopped for Sunday from the early morning hours, when the visibility range reaches zero, and the airspace will be opened as soon as the ranges of visibility are consistent with what was approved by international organizations is reached ," the airport administration said in a statement received by Shafaq News.



The statement called on "travelers to understand the matter in order to preserve their lives and properties, and will be announced later as soon as the airspace opens and air traffic returns to normal."