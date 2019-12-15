Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 15 December 2019 05:56 PM

Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM

acf776cd-6878-43f3-8126-5da98864c4fb_16x9_788x442

Iraqi protesters have rejected Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s nomination to become the country’s new prime minister.

Al-Sudani is a frontrunner to head Iraq’s interim government amid ongoing protests which forced the resignation of former Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in November.

At least 400 people have been killed at the hands of security forces and unidentified assailants firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the demonstrations since they erupted in October.

At Tahrir Square, the focal point for the spontaneous, leaderless protests over long-standing grievances including government corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services, demonstrators voiced their opposition against al-Sudani’s nomination.

One protester said al-Sudani, who resigned from the powerful Shiite Dawa and became an independent candidate, was still a “biased party member” and would prefer someone who comes from “inside the revolution,” referring to the protests.

Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments