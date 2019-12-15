5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad

The Iraqi Ministry of the Interior announced on Sunday the arrest of five people, who were involved in killing an Iraqi teenager and hanging his body in central Baghdad.

Earlier this week, disturbing footages went viral on social media showing a the body of a teenager being hanged on a traffic light post at Wasba Square of Baghdad, allegedly after being killed by a group of people among protesters.

Khalid Mahna, a spokesperson for interior ministry described the incident as a “criminal act”, saying that five suspects have been arrested by police.

Previous reports said the young man had opened fire at protesters and killed five people while under effect of drugs. Protesters later captured and killed him among the crowd.