Five people arrested over involvement in killing, hanging man in Baghdad

Five people have been arrested over involvement in killing an Iraqi teenager among protesters in central Baghdad, Interior Ministry said.



Interior Ministry Spokesperson Khalid Mahna said police arrested five suspects involved in the incident, describing it as a “criminal act”.



Earlier this week, videos went viral on social media showing the body of a teenager being hanged on a traffic light post at Wathba Square in Baghdad, allegedly after being killed by a group of people among protesters.



Reports said that the victim, was under effect of drugs, when he opened fire at protesters and killed five people. Protesters later captured and killed him among the crowd.



