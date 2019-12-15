US to strengthen Saudi military against Iran threat: Chief Diplomat

The United States' chief diplomat for Iran has characterized the September missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil installations as "an act of war by Iran."



In an interview aired by CNBC on Saturday, Brian Hook said Washington will continue to strengthen its own military forces, as well as those of Saudi Arabia and other countries against probable attacks in the future.



“Because of the Iran nuclear deal, we’ve been accumulating risk of a regional conflict — and what Iran did to Saudi Arabia on September 14 was an act of war,” Hook told CNBC in Qatar.



Yemen's Houthis assumed responsibility for the attacks on oil installations in Eastern Saudi Arabia, however, Saudis and U.S. and European officials have continued to blame Tehran for the strike that halved Saudi Arabia's oil output at the time.



Iran categorically denied the allegations, insisting that its forces were not involved.



