Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Sunday، 15 December 2019

ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk

The ISIS armed terrorists once again targeted the Iraqi federal police west of Kirkuk, killing at least two policemen.

According to a statement by Iraq’s War Media Cell, the attack took place early morning on Sunday near Riyadh subdistrict of Kirkuk province.
The police convoy was delivering food supplies to outposts in the region when it came under attack.

The remaining ISIS militants in Kirkuk enjoy so-called security vacuum since the Iraqi government took control of the disputed Kurdish province in October 2017.
Iraq declared final victory over IS back in December 2017. The group, however, remains a serious threat to country’s stability with its frequent terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians.

