Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Sunday، 15 December 2019

Mass grave of remains of 643 Iraqis found in Fallujah

A mass grave has been discovered in Iraqi city of Fallujah, containing the remains of 643 Iraqi civilians, who are believed to be victims of the Saqlawiyah massacre in Anbar Governorate.

A source told the Baghdad Post that all of the victims belong to one tribe called al-Muhamdah. They had disappeared since 2016 and no one knew anything about them since.

Iraqi forces and the Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Units militias (PMU - known as Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic), had liberated Fallujah and its suburbs in the same year.

Skulls, human bones, civilian clothing remains, including those belonging to children, traces of holes and handcuffs suggest that a massacre occurred in that place, according to sources from the Forensic Medicine Department in Ramadi.
