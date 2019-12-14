Protesters see Sudani’s nomination disrespect to demands: media

Iraqi sources said on Friday that there is almost a consensus between the political blocs on the nomination of Mohammed Al-Sudani to head the government, Al-Arabiya reported.



However, the protesters of Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, rejected the candidacy of Sudani, considering that as a disregard for the demands of the Iraqi protests that have continued for two months.



Clan elders and demonstrators in Karbala also rejected the nomination of Sudani.