Saairun rejects Sudani as prime minister: MP

An MP for Saairun Alliance, supported by Shiite Muqtada al-Sadr will not change its stance concerning rejecting the selection of Mohamed Al-Sudani as the next prime minister.



MP Raad Hussein said that the next prime minister has to be independent and must not be a former official or MP.



Hussein claimed that Sudani’s selection will be faced by public rejection, and that the alliance will also reject him as his selection contradicts with the bloc’s announced stance.