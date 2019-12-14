Zarif meets with Iraqi, Polish officials in Qatar

Zarif held talks with his Polish counterpart on the sidelines of Doha Forum on Saturday. During the meeting, the two sides conferred on topics of mutual interest in the fields of bilateral cooperation and important regional developments.



The Iranian diplomat also held talks with Iraqi national security adviser Falih Faisal. According to the report, the two sides exchanged views on the latest internal developments of Iraq.



Doha Forum 2019 kicked off on Saturday and will run through Sunday.



