Mnuchin says Iran must meet conditions to avoid sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that US forces are present in Saudi Arabia only on a defensive basis, adding that the US will end all sanctions on Iran when Tehran meets the necessary conditions.
Mnuchin added during the Doha forum that the attacks that targeted Saudi oil facilities were an attack on the global economy.
Washington holds Tehran responsible for the attacks.
