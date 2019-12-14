Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Saturday، 14 December 2019 09:41 PM

Fierce clashes between Lebanese protesters, security forces erupts again

Fierce clashes involving anti-government protesters erupted this evening in Beirut at the entrance to the street leading to parliament, which was blocked by security forces.

Images broadcast by local TV channel LBC showed the anti-government protesters trying to break through metal police barricades, and officers firing tear gas and beating them.

The demonstrators overturned heavy flower pots and shouted slogans hostile to the security forces and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, the footage showed.

Security services had already used force to disperse anti-government protesters earlier this week.

The protest movement forced the resignation of prime minister Saad Hariri on October 29 and official talks to name his replacement are to start Monday.
The process of forming a government will take place as Lebanon faces an economic crisis.

