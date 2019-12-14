Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 December 2019 07:11 PM

A source close to al-Sadr reveals scenarios of next stage

مقتدى-الصدر
 Muhammad al-Aboudi, who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr revealed on Saturday, the reason for closing the page of Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi.

"There are three future scenarios, the first of which is the success of the popular Iraqi revolution and the victory of the homeland, the second is the continuation of the revolution without leadership and goals, and the third is the failure of the revolution and the domination of the corrupt again, and each of them has introductions and results," Al-Aboudi said in a statement received by Shafaq News.

 

He added, "Goodbye ... What did you understand from goodbye? Is it protest, escalation, unification of the Iraqi ranks?" Explaining, "My brother ... do not tweet on your whims, Sadr does not back down, nor is he defeated, when he promises , he fulfills it. And here, I review some of Al-Sadr’s steps since the beginning of the Iraqi revolution to be clear , so the people choose from the conviction of one of the scenarios and work to achieve the hope and dream of forty million Iraqis because Iraq and its future are at a crossroads.

“Beloved people, Al-Sadr was the first to support the revolutionaries and descended the field with them. Al-Sadr revealed conspiracies in the scenes of the corrupt and presented them on a plate to the revolutionaries. Al-Sadr dispersed the schemes of the corrupt and the conspirators and their masters against the rebels. Al-Sadr supported peaceful demands and national steps , set goals and paved the way, al-Sadr gave up everything for the people and its national revolution, so what was the response, acceptance and trust? "

He wondered, "Now ... Al-Sadr supports, he is your protector , so what will you do?" You should know that everyone are ready and working together to make what you started with, is the only salvation for Iraq and its people.”
Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments