Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 December 2019 07:09 PM

An American TV reveals the entry of Iranian military vehicles into Iraq

1
A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior confirmed on Saturday the authenticity of a video, which documents the entry of military vehicles from Iran into Iraq through Zurbatiya crossing.

The footage shows huge trucks carrying armored vehicles and military vehicles on the night of December 12, according to what someone says in the video.

An officer in the Iraqi Interior confirmed to the American Al-Hurra TV channel the authenticity of the video, and said that it had been taken at Zirbatiyah border crossing with Iran, where trucks transported tanks and armored vehicles from Iranian territory to Iraq.

In response to a question about the reason for choosing this crossing located in Wasit Province, southeast of Baghdad, the same source said that this is due to its proximity to "the capital and the southern regions where the Iranian Revolutionary Guard camps are deployed."

This information comes days after a report by the American New York Times Newspaper that indicates that Iran has used the "chaos of protests" to secretly build an arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq, with the aim of "intimidating" and confirming its power.
Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments