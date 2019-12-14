Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 14 December 2019 05:03 PM

Iraq's Salih to name al-Sudani as new PM on Monday: newspaper

Al-Sharq Al-Wasat newspaper quoted a political source as saying that the Iraqi president Barham Salih will issue a decree on Monday appointing Mohammad Shia al-Sudani as the new prime minister.

He added that MP al-Sudani, has recently resigned from Dawa Party and State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, announcing he’s not a candidate of any party and belongs to Iraq first and foremost.

The competition during the last two days was between Sudani and intelligence chief Moustafa al-Kazemi before it was almost settled on the former, according to the source.
Sudani will be named without any major objection from the rest of the Shiite blocs or other components, especially the Sunnis and the Kurds.

Meanwhile, Najaf’s Supreme Religious Authority called on the political forces to confront what it called “the battle of reform” as the biggest challenge they will face in the future.

 

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Anbar MP Mohammad al-Karbouli noted that the Religious Authority sent a clear message regarding the liberated areas, whether in terms of the necessity of rebuilding them or bringing the displaced back to their homes.

Karbouli added that the issue of the disappeared and the kidnapped, as well as the issue of the displaced and obstacles facing the reconstruction operations could lead to instability in the country.

The MP explained that the Sunni community suffered greatly after 2003, in terms of marginalization, exclusion, and prosecutions.

He noted that Iraq defeated ISIS militarily, but did not overcome the ideas of this terrorist organization, which requires determining the true criteria of partnership so the country can move towards a comprehensive reform battle.

