Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Saturday، 14 December 2019 12:05 AM

Car bombing kills several militiamen in Iraq’s Salahuddin

Hashdi-Shabii (2)
At least one vehicle-born improvised explosive device (VBEID) attack and possibly another suicide bombing on Thursday appeared to target members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias in the southern parts of Iraq’s Salahuddin province, killing several. The Iraqi military communications center, known as the Security Media Cell, made the claim in two different statements.

“A car bomb driven by a suicide bomber targeted a unit part of the Samarra Operations Center, leading to the martyrdom of four members of the 313th Brigade of the Hashd al-Shaabi,” read one statement, using the name for the PMF in Arabic. “We will provide you with the details later,” it concluded.

A similar communique just three hours earlier mentioned that a “suicide bomber” had killed seven members of the 313th PMF Brigade. It was not immediately clear if there had been two separate attacks as the Security Media Cell statements did not explicitly state this.
