A terrorist trying o escape o Kurdistan region arrested

Today, Friday, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced that one of the terrorists was arrested while trying to escape from the city of Mosul to the Kurdistan region.



The directorate indicated that, thanks to the qualitative operations and continuous follow-up, the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in Division 14 managed to arrest a terrorist in Qayyarah in the easiest Mosul while trying to escape to the Kurdistan region, in cooperation with the Intelligence Regiment of the division.





The statement continued that the arrested person is one of the wanted persons under the arrest warrant according to the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.