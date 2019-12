At least seven militiamen of the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) were killed on Thursday in a bomb explosion in Salahuddin.



News reports said that the incident took place in Samarra city, when a booby-trapped motorbike went off and targeted an IMIS checkpoint.



The bomb attack left seven militiamen killed, according to the reports.



No terrorist organizations have yet claimed responsibility for the attack, however, ISIS is highly suspected to be behind it.