Former Turkish PM Forms New Party

Former Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu formally applied to the Interior Ministry to establish his new party, a source said.

Davutoglu served as prime minister from 2014 to 2016. He then distanced from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.

The party, named Future Party, will be officially announced during a press conference on Friday, Reuters cited a source close to Davutoglu.

“He will announce his party’s principles and give information about the founding members,” the source said. “The new party will breathe new life into politics”.