Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 12 December 2019 05:18 PM

Iraqi politician slams protestors, calls them ‘monkeys’

1884646-1203476588

Former Iraqi member of parliament and prominent politician Izzat Al-Shabander slammed protestors and referred to them as “monkeys” after his name was included in a banner raised by demonstrators in Tahrir Square.

The banner included other politicians who were considered potential candidates for the post of prime minister.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned on last month amid pressure from mass anti-government protests.

Izzat Al-Shabandar took to Twitter in response to the banner, saying that he was “neither a candidate” nor will he “honor the leadership of the monkeys who wrote this banner” and referred to them as belonging to “mafias.”

 

Demonstrations in Iraq erupted early October in protest of corruption, high unemployment, poor public services and foreign interference.


Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments