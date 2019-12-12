Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday، 12 December 2019 05:15 PM

Gunman was killed, hanged in Al-Wathba square in Baghdad

A gunman shot dead six people, including four protesters, Thursday provoking some anti-government demonstrators to disarm and hang him in a central Baghdad square, security and health officials said.

The incident was condemned by the wider protest movement based in Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the movement, who said the individuals who killed the gunman were not part of their peaceful demonstrations.

The officials said the gunman, who was wanted on drug-related charges, was running from security forces and fired live rounds first killing two shop owners and then four protesters near Baghdad’s Wathba Square.

 

Enraged, some protesters overpowered the gunman and disarmed him. Images circulated on social media of the man being kicked and beaten. Protesters strung his lifeless body up on a traffic pole as crowds documented the events on their phones.
Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said that if those who killed the man were not identified within 48 hours, he would order his militia, Saraya Salam, to leave the square.
Members of Saraya Salam — or Peace Brigades — are deployed in the square to protect protesters. In the square they are referred to as the “blue hats.”
At least eight people were wounded, the officials said. They requested anonymity in line with regulations.
Protesters in Tahrir issued a collective statement denouncing the act in an attempt to distance the peaceful aims of their demonstrations from the violent incident.
“We can’t allow the image of our pure revolution to be distorted, so we declare that we are innocent as peaceful demonstrators to what happened this morning in Wathba Square,” the statement said.

