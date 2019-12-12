Iraqi Demonstrators Set Conditions for Abdul Mahdi’s Replacement

Iraqi protesters announced their rejection of any official who held office since 2003 to be nominated to replace the resigned Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.



The politician Izzat Shabandar, on the other hand, denied his candidacy for the post of prime minister as well.



A statement released on behalf of the protestors identified conditions that must be met by the head of the future interim government.



According to the statement, the candidate must be independent, not affiliated with any party and not a dual national. They also shouldn’t have held any office as minister or parliamentarian.



Other than being honest and courageous, the candidate must also be younger than 55. They must also pledge to not run in upcoming elections and to implement the demands of the demonstrators.



On the other hand, Iraqi President Barham Salih said it is necessary for the candidate for the prime minister to have the approval of the Iraqi people.



Salih made the remarks while meeting with university heads, academics, and representatives of syndicates and other dignitaries, according to the president's office.



The president stressed that the candidate for the prime minister post "should be accepted by the Iraqi people" and be able to meet their aspirations for a "free and dignified life."



Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and informed the president to nominate a new prime minister in accordance with the constitution.



During the past few days, the parliamentary blocks have been in tough negotiations to reach an agreement to nominate a head for the next government, which must be accepted by demonstrators in Baghdad and other provinces of central and southern Iraq.



Mass anti-government demonstrations have continued in the capital Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services, and more job opportunities.