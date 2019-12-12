Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday، 12 December 2019 03:47 PM

Kurdistan Parliament to Convene Monday, Discuss KRG’s Reform Bill

Kurdistan Region Parliament will hold an ordinary session next Monday, 16 December, to begin the first reading to the Reform Bill which the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) submitted a day earlier.

Deputy parliament Speaker Hemin Hawrami confirmed the report after Speaker Rewaz Faiaq invited MPs to a session next Monday at 11:00 am (Erbil Time).

KRG’s council of ministers approved the reform bill during a weekly session on Wednesday, 11 December.
The bill is designed to introduce drastic reforms to KRG’s salary and pension system.

