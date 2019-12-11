Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 December 2019 05:42 PM

Iraq: Demonstrators executed by death squads

9cdc827d-3db9-4830-acd2-0255262731bf_16x9_320x180

The protests in Iraq against corruption among the ruling elite have been going on for about two months. So far, 450 people have been killed and around 20,000 injured.

 

As Iran is claimed to be increasingly intervening on the part of the Iraqi government, there are suspicions that pro-Iranian death squads are deliberately executing or kidnapping protesters amid increasing cases of forced detention, threats and murders.


Only at the night from Tuesday to Wednesday was the body of Ali al-Lami, father of five children, found with three bullet wounds in his head. Lami had come to the al-Shaab district to take part in the protests at Tahrir Square in Baghdad. The murder was committed there. His friend Taysir al-Atabi found his body with three bullets in the back of his head.

 

He blamed "the militias of the corrupt government" for the murder and referred to Iranian death squads serving the government. A police source reports that a weapon equipped with a silencer was used in the crime. Lami had called for peaceful protests through the social media shortly before his death.


Lami is the third protestor to have been the victim of an execution in the last ten days. On December 2, 19-year-old Zahra Ali was kidnapped while distributing leaflets. She was tortured and her body thrown outside her home in Baghdad a few hours later. Relatives report that her body showed traces of electric shocks, blows and fractures.


Last week, 53-year-old family father Fehim al-Tai was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle on his way home.


Since October, many more protesters have been found dead in various places in the country. In addition, armed and uniformed people have repeatedly kidnapped people. The state declared that nothing was known about these kidnappers.


Last Friday, some twenty opposition members were shot dead by gunmen in Baghdad. Since then, a new wave of kidnappings has begun.

Related Stories
Read
1884646-1203476588

Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary 18 December 2019 08:26 PM

dairy-factory

Iraq plans Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Products 18 December 2019 11:52 AM

cff6de1a-9154-418f-bfe8-ede75953c810

Saudi Aramco joins TASI today 18 December 2019 11:46 AM

US_Army_soldiers_in_a_firefight_near_Al_Doura,_Baghdad

12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint 18 December 2019 10:36 AM

talalla

Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery 18 December 2019 12:55 AM

3e191fa4c85a32f6885a084006807b45_L

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil 18 December 2019 12:52 AM

e9fa91f77125d55ed5919903a1d4b101_L

Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity 18 December 2019 12:49 AM

20191215_2_39849927_50375403-scaled

Protests continue in Iraq amid disagreement on prime minister 17 December 2019 04:42 PM

Comments