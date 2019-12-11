Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 December 2019 03:21 PM

Algerian protesters demand Thursday's election be canceled

Algeria

A big crowd of protesters marched through central Algiers on Wednesday to demand that a presidential election planned for Thursday be canceled, chanting that they would not vote in a poll they regard as a charade. 


Thousands of people crowded through the capital to demand that the vote be canceled until the entire ruling elite step down and the military quit politics. 
They chanted “No election tomorrow” and held up banners reading “You have destroyed the country”. 

Algeria’s political stalemate between the enormous protest movement and a state increasingly dominated by the military has put at stake the political future of Africa’s largest country, a nation of 40 million people and a major gas supplier to Europe. 


All five of the state-approved candidates running on Thursday are former senior officials linked to the former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika whom the army forced aside in April in response to the protests. 


“Algerians want radical change. They are fed up,” said student Ahmed Kamili, 25, wrapped in the national flag. 

In the Kabylie region, the fiercest arena of the 1990s civil war between the state and Islamist insurgents, almost all businesses and government offices are closed in a general strike in support of the protesters and against the election. 


“The baker and pharmacy are the only open shops in the village,” said Mezouane Azouz, a resident of Haizer in the Kabylie region. 


Army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who has emerged as Algeria’s most powerful political player since Bouteflika was ousted, has pushed for Thursday’s vote as the only way to resolve the political crisis. 


Related Stories
Read
Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

erdogan

Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone' 17 December 2019 03:02 PM

rouhani and abe

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut 17 December 2019 10:38 AM

Comments