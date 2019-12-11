Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 December 2019 03:18 PM

Russia, Turkey and Iran express concern about militants in Syria's Idlib

Meeting on Syria

Russia, Turkey and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province, the three countries said after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants. 


Moscow, Ankara and Tehran “highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground”, the trio said in a joint statement after the talks, also attended by representatives of the Damascus government and the Syrian armed opposition. 


The three countries also said they rejected attempts to create “new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives” and that they were opposed to the illegal seizure and transfer of Syrian oil revenues. 


Commenting on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the three nations said it should be governed by a sense of “compromise and constructive engagement” without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines.

Related Stories
Read
Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

erdogan

Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone' 17 December 2019 03:02 PM

rouhani and abe

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut 17 December 2019 10:38 AM

Comments