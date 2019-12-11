Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Breaking
Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil Kurdistan President, PM, Speaker Meet to Discuss Strengthening Internal Unity Iraq’s government linked to murder as protest leaders assassinated Pentagon Chief to Iraq: Stop Attacks on Bases Housing US Forces Iraq protesters reject nomination for new PM 5 people arrested for killing, hanging teenager in Baghdad Turkish lawmakers set to sign off on Libya military support deal ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi police convoy in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 December 2019 03:08 PM

Iran will bypass U.S. sanctions or overcome them through talks: Rouhani

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions by either bypassing them or through negotiations, and it will not cross its red lines in any talks with arch-adversary Washington, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. 


Tensions have soared between Tehran and Washington since last year, when President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran that have crippled its oil-based economy. 


The Islamic Republic has rejected negotiating a new deal with the Trump administration, saying talks are only possible if Washington returns to the nuclear pact and lifts sanctions. 

“The government is determined to defeat (the enemy) by bypassing America’s sanctions...or through various means including talks, but we will not cross our red lines,” the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA quoted Rouhani as saying. 


In a rare act of cooperation between Tehran and Washington, the United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday. 


Washington said it was hopeful that the prisoner swap would lead to the release of other Americans held in Iran and that it was a sign Tehran was willing to discuss other issues. 

Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held for three years on spying charges, while the United States freed Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who had faced charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran. 


Iran said on Monday there were about 20 Iranians jailed in the United States in cases linked to sanctions violations.

Related Stories
Read
Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM 18 December 2019 08:04 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV 18 December 2019 03:22 PM

malaysia-summit-181219-01

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi 18 December 2019 10:19 AM

Abbas Araqchi

Diplomat says Iran will not negotiate with US at 'any level' 17 December 2019 10:52 PM

Idlib

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in rebel-held northwest: rescuers 17 December 2019 10:42 PM

erdogan

Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone' 17 December 2019 03:02 PM

rouhani and abe

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on December 20-21, meet with Abe 17 December 2019 01:15 PM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut 17 December 2019 10:38 AM

Comments