MP asks demonstrators to name PM before Salih present one

MP Faik Sheikh Ali has urged the demonstrators on Wednesday to expedite the nomination of a Prime Minister instead of resigned Adel Abdul-Mahdi.



He warned that President Barham Salih would present a candidate with no honorable history.



Sheikh Ali made an appeal to the protesters from social media platforms today, saying, "Demonstrators: (Name the Prime Minister) to take you to safety."



He added, "There is only six days left before the President, and he will present to the Parliament a name without an honorable history."



"They will agree to him and will blame you because you are more than two months late to agree on a candidate," Sheikh Ali added.



It is worth mentioning that the protests taking place in Baghdad and Shiite-dominated provinces since the beginning of last October generated popular pressure that led to the resignation of the federal government headed by Abdul-Mahdi and at the request of the supreme reference in Najaf represented by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

