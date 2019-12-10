Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Tuesday، 10 December 2019 10:51 PM

Iraqi protesters demand resignation of president Barham Salih

Protesters in Baghdad and across the southern provinces are calling for Iraqi president Barham Salih’s resignation after the country’s prime minister stepped down.
A protest organizer said on Tuesday that a key demand of those in the streets is for all of Iraq’s senior political leaders to resign, arguing that they no longer hold any authority.

He also called for the resignation three presidencies”, referring to President Barham Salih, caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbusi. Abdul Mahdi has already had his resignation accepted by parliament, but remains in power as caretaker.

 

Iraqis are staging large protests in Baghdad and the southern provinces on Tuesday, in response to the government’s failure over the course of the last two months to meet demands for fundamental reform.
Protesters took to the streets at the beginning of October to demand an end to corruption, better public services, and employment, but since then the unrest has become a more general uprising seeking the ouster of the Iraq’s political establishment.
More than 400 people have been killed in Baghdad and provinces in the south. Thousands have been injured in the unrest as the government and “third party groups” have used live ammunition, snipers, and tear gas in an attempt put down the protests.

