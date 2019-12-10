Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Tuesday، 10 December 2019 10:45 PM

Al Shabaab gunmen attack mogadishu hotel

Al Shabaab launch attack on Mogadishu hotel near Somali presidential residence, Three of Five of the heavily armed attackers are dead after an exchange of fire with security forces .

Five heavily armed men attacked security forces posted outside the presidential palace in the capital city Mogadishu. in what appears to be an attempt to storm the heavily guarded residential and office complex of the president’s resident

The prompt action of security forces repelled the attack and killed at least three of the attackers while gunfire could be heard in the area nearby, said Capt government officials

Two of the gunman have moved to the nearby parking lot of the SYL hotel amid gunfire and taken the position and engaging with security forces, meanwhile, Al Shabaab takes the responsibility of the attack.



