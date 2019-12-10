Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Tuesday، 10 December 2019 10:44 PM

Strict measures taken in Diwaniya to avoid violence against protesters: Police

Diwaniya Police Command has said strict precautionary measures were taken to avoid incidents similar to those, which took place in Karbala and Maysan provinces over the past few days.


In a statement, Brig. Gen. Haidar al-Khaikany said the police command “took strict security measures in the wake of recent incidents in Maysan and Karbala.”
Khaykany went on adding that the measures were set in cooperation with the military troops in the province.


Each of Maysan, Karbala and Basra provinces saw massacres over the past few days, during which hundreds of peaceful protesters were killed by the security troops and Iran-backed militias.



